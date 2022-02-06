Pete Davidson ‘transformed into Kim Kardashian’s ‘shoulder to cry on’: source

Pete Davidson has reportedly been doing “all that he is able” to offer Kim Kardashian “a shoulder to cry on” ever since her drama with Kanye West went into the public domain.



These revelations have been brought to light by insiders close to HollywoodLife and they have dubbed Kim’s relationship with Pete to be “completely opposite” to the relationship that once existed between her and Kanye.

Rain or shine Pete reportedly offers Kim “a shoulder to cry on” and sources even went as far as to say he has Kim’s “back completely.”

This news comes just shortly after it was revealed that Pete is trying his level best to stay out of any drama revolving around Kim and Kanye out of respect for the fashion mogul.

Especially considering, “Pete knows Kim is a grown woman and can handle this for herself.”

At the same time however, that is not to say he’s taking his role in Kim’s life for granted and taking a back seat as she tries to learn the trials of life as the primary parent.

“He is there for Kim, but making sure he is not injecting himself into the drama,” the source further went on to say. “That is one major reason that the relationship is working because he is completely opposite of Kanye. The more Kanye does only helps Pete’s case and the relationship he has with Kim.”