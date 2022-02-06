 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 06 2022
By
Web Desk

New evidence Britain’s King ‘didn’t kill’ Princes in the Tower unearthed

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 06, 2022

A series of new pieces of evidence has been brought to light which brings out the possibility of King Richard III’s innocence in the death of Princes in the Tower.

For those unversed with the story, the princes were forced into seclusion after their legitimacy was called into question and as a result, they were forced into a tower.

But in a docuseries posted by royal historian Kate Williams, Secrets of the Royal Palace reveals some shocking insights into the case and unearthed a major breakthrough.

According to their extraordinary findings, there is a growing belief that King Richard III did perhaps not have a hand in his nephews deaths as previously speculated.

Some historians are even going as far as to suspect that the scandal surrounding their deaths might have in fact just been crafted to force him out of his kingship years after ascending to the throne.

The group researching their deaths is being led by Philippa Langley and they discovered King Richard’s III’s remains underneath a Leicester car park in 2012.

They spoke to Daily Telegraph about their findings and admitted, “The idea of a missing prince lying low in Devon might appear fanciful at first. With all the secret symbols and clues, it sounds somewhat like the Da Vinci Code.”

“But the discoveries inside this church in the middle of nowhere are extraordinary.”

“The evidence suggests that Edward was sent to live out his days on his half-brother’s land as long as he kept quiet, as part of a deal reached between his mother and Richard III, and later with Henry Tudor.

“Once you take all the clues together, it does appear that the story of the princes in the Tower may need to be rewritten.”

More From Entertainment:

All eyes on Prince Andrew as he agrees to give statement under oath

All eyes on Prince Andrew as he agrees to give statement under oath
Firm monitors public reaction over Queen's announcement for Camilla

Firm monitors public reaction over Queen's announcement for Camilla
Prince Charles, Williams fearing incoming ‘enormous damage’: report

Prince Charles, Williams fearing incoming ‘enormous damage’: report
Kanye West claims his celebrity pals are afraid of Kim Kardashian to support him

Kanye West claims his celebrity pals are afraid of Kim Kardashian to support him
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised for 'private' trip for Lilibet, Queen meeting

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle advised for 'private' trip for Lilibet, Queen meeting
Princess Diana's pal admits finding it hard to see Camilla as Queen Consort

Princess Diana's pal admits finding it hard to see Camilla as Queen Consort

Piers Morgan calls Queen magnificent rock in his touching tribute to the British monarch

Piers Morgan calls Queen magnificent rock in his touching tribute to the British monarch
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled ‘grifters’ over Spotify feud

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle labeled ‘grifters’ over Spotify feud
Kate Middleton crowned 'perfect fit' for future Queen role over Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton crowned 'perfect fit' for future Queen role over Meghan Markle

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby’s birth: report

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky to tie the knot in Barbados after baby’s birth: report
Prince Charles shares heartfelt tribute to mother Queen and his 'darling wife' Camilla

Prince Charles shares heartfelt tribute to mother Queen and his 'darling wife' Camilla
Pete Davidson ‘transformed into Kim Kardashian’s ‘shoulder to cry on’: source

Pete Davidson ‘transformed into Kim Kardashian’s ‘shoulder to cry on’: source

Latest

view all