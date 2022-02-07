 
entertainment
Selena Gomez struggled with self-confidence since she was 10 years old

Selena Gomez opened up about the struggles of being in the public eye since she was 10 years old
Selena Gomez says she works on her self-confidence every day after having struggled with it for the majority of her life as a child star and then a certified pop star.

Talking to Glamour UK, Gomez opened up about the struggles of being in the public eye since she was 10 years old, saying that it created a lot of ‘pressure’.

“Being in the public eye from such an early age certainly comes with a lot of pressure. It’s hard to feel comfortable when you feel like everyone is watching, judging, and commenting on the way you look,” she said.

The Lose You to Love Me singer then shared what helps her cope up with the pressure, saying, “Self-confidence is still something I work on daily, but when I stopped trying to conform to society's unrealistic standards of beauty, my perspective entirely shifted.”

“From the time I can remember, I've always felt like I had to be perfect or look a certain way. It took me a long time to realize that I only wanted to be myself – that what made me unique was also what made me beautiful,” added Gomez.

The Disney alum also shared that she’s a huge fan of therapy and that having conscious, positive affirmations around the house also helps her get through the day.

“I have a lot of various ones, but "I am enough" is a favourite of mine – I call them "Rare Reminders." And taking a scrolling break from social media helps!” she said. 

