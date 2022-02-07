 
Monday Feb 07 2022
Queen's touching gesture to Meghan Markle, her mother before wedding unearthed

Monday Feb 07, 2022

The Queen is said to make a kind gesture to Meghan Markle and her mother Doria Ragland before the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry.

Royal commentator Neil Sean said that the Queen’s move was to ensure that Meghan’s mother was made comfortable during the wedding.

This is because the former actress had a public fall out with her father Thomas Markle before her big day and had to walk down the aisle with Prince Charles by her side instead.

In order to better the situation the Queen had personally called Meghan and her mother when the both arrived to the UK.

“As they checked into that hotel, that house, Her Majesty the Queen had placed a personal call through to speak to both Meghan and her mother, to welcome them to the United Kingdom,” he claimed, speaking on his YouTube channel.

He said that the purpose of the call was to ask if Doria or her daughter needed anything and to offer her help ahead of the stressful day.

“Her Majesty the Queen is a very busy lady, but realised that she wanted to be seen as someone that wasn’t as cold-hearted as she’d been portrayed previously,” he continued.

“I’m not sure for how many minutes this conversation took place, but apparently they were both very moved – that’s Meghan and Doria – and thanked Her Majesty the Queen graciously themselves.

“I thought it was a really nice thing to do when you consider that, yes it must have been daunting for Meghan’s mother to turn up in the United Kingdom with that big day, with the world’s media looking upon you.

“And then, on top of all that, to get a phone call from Her Majesty the Queen, it just shows how kind and caring Her Majesty truly is.”

