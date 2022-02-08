 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

File Footage 


Concern for the Queen’s health continues even after her recent statement on returning to work. 

The public was made aware of the Queen’s diary regarding what events she is expected to attend. 

This includes a diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle on March 2, the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and a service of thanksgiving for Prince Philip on March 29.

However, the statement sparked concern for a certain reason. 

It was noted by Daily Mail’s royal editor Rebecca English, on Twitter, that the monarch "hopes to attend" the events.

Responding to this BBC royal correspondent Peter Hunt said how the choice of words was a telling sign that the Queen continues to be frail despite promising to return to royal duty.

"The palace’s use of the words ‘hopes to attend’ is telling and an acknowledgement the Queen has become frailer in recent months," he said. 

Meanwhile, the Daily Express's royal correspondent Richard Palmer said that this may be simply the Queen informing the public that she will take on less weight. 

"It’s likely we’ll see less of her but the Queen’s returning to more than light duties."

Last autumn, the Queen was forced to cancel a series of her engagements due to her health.

Since then Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Charles, Camilla and other royal family members stepped up to fill in the Queen’s place. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations
Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties

Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties
Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls

Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls
London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne

London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne
Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting
‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report
Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo

Steve Irwin’s son almost attacked by 12-foot crocodile at Australia Zoo
Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Prince Charles 'personally called' Harry in US to inform about Camilla new title: Report

Latest

view all