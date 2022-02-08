 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties
Queen Elizabeth returns to Windsor to resume royal duties

British Queen Elizabeth II has returned to London to resume public duties a day after she marked her 70 years on the throne at Sandringham.

According to the Buckingham Palace, the Queen had returned to her Windsor Castle residence, west of London, and was resuming public duties.

She plans to attend a diplomatic reception on March 2 and the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14, according to AFP.

The monarch will also be attending a thanksgiving service for her late husband Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey on March 29.

Elizabeth on Sunday became the first British monarch to reign for 70 years, marking the historic date quietly at Sandringham, her estate in eastern England where her father died.

In her message addressed to the public signed "Your servant, Elizabeth R", the Queen renewed a pledge she first gave in a broadcast on her 21st birthday "that my life will always be devoted to your service". (Web Desk/AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar
Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations

Diana musical ‘honored’ with nine Razzie nominations
Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls

Kendall Jenner beau Booker shines in Suns victory over Chicago Bulls
London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne

London echoed to sound of cannon shots to mark Queen’s 70 years on throne
Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Queen's recent statement unveils telling sign of her frail health

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin’s drive stolen as he returns to new film set after ‘Rust’ shooting
‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

‘Pretty Little Liars’ star Shay Mitchell expecting second child

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Kate Middleton to make TV debut with children’s story time show

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband

Meghan Markle brother says Harry is next on her 'chopping board' after ex-husband
Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Prince Harry was 'brilliant', is only 'angry' after marrying Meghan Markle: Report

Latest

view all