 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Searches for 'Queen Kate Middleton' skyrocket after Queen's surprise announcement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 08, 2022

File Footage 


Following the news of Camilla taking the Queen Consort title in the future, searches for "Queen Kate” have skyrocketed.

The Queen had expressed her wish for the Duchess of Cornwall to be called Queen Consort when Prince Charles will eventually become king.

The subject has long been discussed among royal watchers as Camilla had previously voiced her preference to be called Princess Consort rather than Queen.

However, the surprise announcement not only left fans stunned but also triggered another reaction altogether as online searched for the term “Queen Kate” shot up by 678% in just hours, according to Bed Kingdom.

Fans also searched for “Will Kate be Queen?” which saw a surge by 2,303%, insinuating the idea that the public is supporting the Duchess of Cambridge and desire her to be Queen one day.

A spokesperson for Bed Kingdom commented on the findings: “Ever since Kate joined the Royal Family in 2011, she has been incredibly well received by both the public and family alike, cementing her position as a well-loved and respected member of the firm.

“With the announcement that Camilla is to be called 'Queen Consort', these findings highlight the support that Kate has from the British public to also go by that title when William's reign arrives.

“There have often been concerns about the role and future of the Royal Family after Queen Elizabeth II's reign, however these findings show that William and Kate are incredibly popular and have the ability to carry the royal family into a new era, which will bring the Queen a lot of comfort.”

More From Entertainment:

Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Selena Gomez & Chris Martin’s love ballad ‘Let Somebody Go’ video wins hearts

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen

Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen
Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards

Oscar nominations 2022: 'The Power of the Dog' leads nominees for the 94th annual Academy Awards
Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate

Michael Jackson biopic, approved by estate, in the works at Lionsgate
Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Piers Morgan calls him

Kirstie Allsopp hits back at Piers Morgan calls him "repulsive bully" over his comments
Duchess Camilla performs first royal duty after ‘Queen Consort’ remarks

Duchess Camilla performs first royal duty after ‘Queen Consort’ remarks
Prince George to take new role to provide 'emotional' support to Queen

Prince George to take new role to provide 'emotional' support to Queen
Shawn Mendes gets cozy with yogi following split from Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes gets cozy with yogi following split from Camila Cabello
Diana's legacy is walking, talking: Kristen Stewart on Prince Harry, Prince William

Diana's legacy is walking, talking: Kristen Stewart on Prince Harry, Prince William
Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Neil Young takes aim at Spotify CEO Daniel Ek
Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar

Lata Mangeshkar shared great bond with cinematic legend Dilip Kumar
Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Meghan Markle beats Kate Middleton, Princess Beatrice for this title

Latest

view all