Prince Harry and William were unhappy over Charles' move to push Camilla as Queen

Prince William and his younger brother Prince Harry were annoyed at their father Prince Charles as he pushed for his wife Camilla to be Queen, according to a royal expert.

Queen Elizabeth II reportedly approved her son's plan to make Camilla his queen in 2017. Prince Charles is said to have changed some of his coronation vows to include 'Queen Camilla' with his mother's backing five years ago.

Princess Diana's sons Prince Harry and William were reportedly not happy over Prince Charles' plan to see his wife Camilla as queen.

Royal author Robert Lacey claimed in December that Prince William and Prince Harry got "sick" of their father as he advocated for Camilla to become Queen consort.

"Privately I discovered both brothers are absolutely sick to the back teeth of Charles trying to negotiate full Queen status for Camilla," Lacey told Newsweek.

Robert Lacey added: "There's no reason on earth why she shouldn't be. They were both divorcees and the past was unfortunate. It happened. All over the world people divorce, they make mistakes and they divorce.



"She's been married to him 16 years. She has been a superb duchess. She has slowly, slowly worked her way into the role. There's no sense that she's in competition with him. She's put her name to some very brave causes."

Newsweek also quoted a YouGov poll that showed only 13 percent of people in the UK would want Camilla to be Queen consort, compared to 41 percent wanting her to be Princess consort.



The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were reportedly taken into confidence by the Queen before making the announcement. Kate and William have already offered their congratulations to Camilla, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have not shared any words publicly about the move.