 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
By
Web Desk

Anne-Marie falls off stage during live performance at the BRITS

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Anne-Marie falls off stage during live performance at the BRITS
Anne-Marie falls off stage during live performance at the BRITS

Anne-Marie received love from her fans after tripping on stage during live performance at the BRIT Awards.

The English singer, who wore a short red dress, flew down the stairs right after she began to sing. The star then maintained her calm, as she balanced back to stand up. Regardless, she carried on the ballad.

Reacting to her fall, Anne-Marie took to Twitter later in the night.

"Didn’t need my left ankle anyway," she tweeted.

Responding to her statement, one fan wrote: "Poor Anne-Marie. I feel so bad for her :/ the way she recovered from that fall tho?? respect #BRITs."

Another tweeted: "Anne Marie getting straight back up from that fall what a trooper!!!"

"Anne-Marie joins Jason Derulo, Madonna and jlaw. It ain't a bad group to fall into. #BRITs," added a third.

More From Entertainment:

'Queen' Camilla passes new test with Britons after Her Majesty's approval

'Queen' Camilla passes new test with Britons after Her Majesty's approval
Kendall Jenner boyfriend Booker powers first-place Suns over Sixers

Kendall Jenner boyfriend Booker powers first-place Suns over Sixers
Queen carries THIS 'bizarre' item on trips after father King George's death

Queen carries THIS 'bizarre' item on trips after father King George's death
Khloe Kardashian unfazed by Lamar Odom's attempts to get back together: Report

Khloe Kardashian unfazed by Lamar Odom's attempts to get back together: Report
Oscars 2022: Nominees react with pride, joy, elation and delight

Oscars 2022: Nominees react with pride, joy, elation and delight
Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shares first photo with daughter after cheating scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s ex Tristan Thompson shares first photo with daughter after cheating scandal
'Kanye West already predicted Kim Kardashian feud 12 years ago in 'All Of The Lights'

'Kanye West already predicted Kim Kardashian feud 12 years ago in 'All Of The Lights'
Pete Davidson keeps a 'Kim Kardashian' candle on his nightstand: See Photo

Pete Davidson keeps a 'Kim Kardashian' candle on his nightstand: See Photo
Georgina Rodriguez dishes if Cristiano Ronaldo 'cooks' at home

Georgina Rodriguez dishes if Cristiano Ronaldo 'cooks' at home
Kendall Jenner finally debuts on TikTok with hilarious video of herself: Watch

Kendall Jenner finally debuts on TikTok with hilarious video of herself: Watch
Kanye West, Julia Fox in an open relationship, allowed to date other people

Kanye West, Julia Fox in an open relationship, allowed to date other people
Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards

Is Adele engaged? Singer flaunts mysterious bling at BRIT Awards

Latest

view all