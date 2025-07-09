 
Jax Taylor gets honest about his sobriety journey

Jax Taylor looks back at his fight with drugs as he opens up about his sobriety journey

July 09, 2025

Jax Taylor is doubling down on his effort to take drugs out of his life as he reflects on his sobriety journey.

In a podcast with We're Out of Time, the reality star said, "I know for a fact — and I know you’re not supposed to say it — but I know for a fact I will not touch drugs and alcohol again. I know that. I have no interest in it. I’m not triggered by it.“

“But so now I can look back and say, 'What the **** was I doing?' " he added. "'Why didn't I stop this years ago?’“

In response, the host Richard Taite asked, “If you stop working out, will you look like this in three, four months?"

“No,” he said. “I'm going to always work on it … I want to make it very clear, I’m not going to ever stop going to AA for the rest of my life. I love it. It’s like a drug to me."

"I love going and meeting the guys. My sober friends, I’ve shifted from my drunk friends, now I have a sober group of friends. We have a great time. We go out to dinner.“

Moreover, the Vanderpump Rules alum said, “I like to be home on my couch watching my shows. But I'll give myself a 45-minute window.”

Capping off, Jax shared, “I’m feeling great right now, as far as my health."

