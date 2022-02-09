Coldplay set to perform free concert at the Dubai Expo 2020

Coldplay will be playing a concert as part of the UAE’s Infinite Nights concert series at the global Expo 2020

Coldplay fans are in for a once in a lifetime chance to see their favourite band play for free at the Dubai Expo 2020 on February 15, reported Khaleej Times.

According to the band’s own announcement, they will be playing a concert as part of the UAE’s Infinite Nights concert series at the global Expo fair.

The concert will be held at the Al Wasl Plaza and while entrance is limited, entry is free for all those who hold Expo 2020 tickets; booking will open on Saturday, February 13.

The Infinite Nights concert series, held at the Al Wasl Plaza, is streamed globally and previous performers include Alicia Keys, Black Eyed Peas, Kadim Al Sahir, and Nancy Ajram to name a few.

According to Khaleej Times, “The Al Wasl performance, part of Expo 2020’s Infinite Nights Series, unites the shared goals of Coldplay and the UAE, inspiring climate awareness and driving action to preserve our planet with a magical concert, free to Expo visitors and streamed online around the globe.”