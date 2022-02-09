 
Wednesday Feb 09 2022
Lady Gaga showers 2022 Oscars nominees with praise despite snub

Wednesday Feb 09, 2022

Award-winning songwriter Lady Gaga has decided to take the high road and decided to showcase her support for all the nominees for this year’s Oscars despite getting snubbed herself.

Gaga addressed her thoughts about the Oscar nominations in a candid Instagram post that focused rather on her makeup artist who has been nominated for his craftsmanship and dedication.

Her post also included a loving snap that tied the whole thing together.

The caption started off by showcasing Gaga’s love for Frederic Aspiras and read, "I could not be happier for a man I call my brother, who I've worked with for the last 15 years, @fredericaspiras, for his nomination in Makeup & Hairstyling for House of Gucci.”

“Frederic was magical, precise, and dedicated months leading up to shoot and during filming,” she even went on to admit.

"He prepared dozens of wigs for months and months, and did at least a year of preparation. He's a living genius and Freddie, we are all so grateful to just even be near your talent, creativity and generosity of spirit.”

She concluded by adding, “You continue to show your artistic DNA, your plan, your vision, and your deep connection to your family that drives you to excellence at all times. I love you, I'm rooting for you."

