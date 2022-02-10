 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Caitlyn Jenner visits Kylie Jenner's son, says 'everybody is doing great'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Caitlyn Jenner says she visited Kylie Jenners son, adds everybody is doing great
 Caitlyn Jenner says she visited Kylie Jenner's son, adds 'everybody is doing great'

Caitlyn Jenner is happily talking about daughter Kylie Jenner and newborn grandson.

Speaking to Good Morning Britain in a recent interview, Caitlyn, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, gushed over daughter's growing family.

"I have [met him]," she said before adding, "The family is growing! Kylie had her little boy."

The former athlete later added that he cannot spill more about the new grandson.

"I got to be very quiet. I got to be very sensitive and be very careful when I talk about the family," Caitlyn quipped. "But they’re great. Kylie’s doing great, everybody’s doing good."

Kylie Jenner welcomed son with boyfriend Travis Scott a day after elder daughter Stormi's 4th birthday.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'eyeing' to mint money like James Corden
Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers

Armie Hammer focuses on ‘sobriety’ to co-parent children with Elizabeth Chambers
Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California

Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire reunite for night of fun in California
Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU

Tyrese Gibson hangs on to hope amid mother’s critical condition in ICU
Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law

Angelina Jolie delivers emotional speech at U.S. Capitol, presses for domestic violence law
Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death

Bob Saget’s widow Kelly Rizzo pens emotional note to mark 1 month since his death
Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'

Britney Spears dances in high heels to tease 'what’s to come'
Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime

Jennifer Aniston’s adorable dogs interrupt her during her workout regime
Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch

Nick Jonas shares glimpse of ‘Morning mood’ in first post since baby’s birth: Watch
Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies

Kim Kardashian flaunts namesake notepads as she begins law studies
Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance

Julia Fox likes watching 'partner-swapping' films amid Kanye West romance
David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

David Beckham son Brooklyn Beckham's 8-minute cooking episode costs $100,000

Latest

view all