Thursday Feb 10 2022
Dolly Parton promises free college tuition for Dollywood employees

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Dolly Parton has promised free college tuition for all employees at her Dollywood theme parks who wish to study
Dolly Parton has once again left her fans impressed beyond measure after the country singer promised free college tuition for all students employed at her Dollywood theme parks.

According to WHJL-11, Dollywood Parks and Resorts on Tuesday announced that Parton will be covering 100% of tuition fee as well as cost of books “for any employee who chooses to pursue further education.”

The offer is available for all 11,000+ full, part-time, and seasonal employees at any of Dollywood’s 25 parks across the US.

Sharing the importance of the move, Dollywood Company president Eugene Naughton said, “When our hosts strive to grow themselves, it makes our business and our community a truly better place.”

The same sentiment was echoed by Herschend Enterprises, the joint owners of Dollywood with Parton, whose CEO, Andrew Wexler, said, “We care about our hosts’ development and we want their future to grow because of love, not loans.”

Parton’s latest move to benefit her fans and employees has been heralded across social media, with people already cheering for ‘Parton for President’ online. 

