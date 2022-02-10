 
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Robert Pattinson recalls Suki Waterhouse kept on talking to 'The Batman' fan

Robert Pattinson recently recalled running into a huge DC fan at his home as he spilled that his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse couldn't stop talking to him.

The Twilight star is garnering a massive response for his caped crusader avatar in upcoming film The Batman.

Talking about the massive craze for his movie, Pattinson revealed that once a boiler repairman at his home turned out to be a die-hard fan of the superhero franchise.

During his recent conversation with GQ, the 35-year-old actor said, “He (repairman) just randomly started talking about what a DC fan he is. And I'm sitting there facing the other direction, and my girlfriend just keeps continuing the conversation with him.”

“And I'm looking at her like: 'Shut the (expletive) up! Why are you doing this to me?' She was very entertaining. Just talking to an obsessive fan,” he added while laughing.

The Tenet actor also shared a rare insight into his playful chemistry with his ladylove who recently convinced him to think twice before going to a zoo.

“I was talking to my girlfriend last night and she was, like, 'You know, people don't really like zoos',” he said.

“I'd been thinking about a metaphorical thing. But then I was thinking that's very wrong, a sad bear walking in circles," he jokingly added.

