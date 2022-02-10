 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Adele is embracing her massive popularity with arms wide opened as she celebrated her big win at BRITs while paying tribute to fellow artists.

Taking to Instagram, the Hello hit-maker dropped three behind-the-scenes photos from the event.

While one of the clicks, showed the 33-year-old singer taking selfies with fans, the other portrayed her gleaming with happiness to hold the trophy in her hands.

Expressing gratitude towards the organisers, she captioned the post, “What a night! Thank you @brits, thank you Sally and Tom for being so accommodating.”

“Thank you to everyone who was there in the crowd, you were so loud and loving! Congratulations to all the other winners and nominees, keep on smashing it!, she added.

The powerhouse singer bagged three awards at the prestigious event on Tuesday, including her maiden win for genderless Artist Of The Year. 

