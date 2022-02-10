 
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

The task force has been set up as part of a response to the tragedy of the Astroworld concert which claimed numerous lives.

According to a report by ABC News, the safety team will meet on a monthly basis to implement safety guidelines because "We know that the city and county can do better.”

The Harris County Commissioner Adrian Garcia also spoke out and assured the public of their determination to fully alleviate people’s concerns.

He was also quoted saying, "I want this task force to resolve concerns of parents throughout our region, that if they’re coming to an event, whether inside the county or inside the city, that they know that there has been a great deal of thought put into the safety and well-being of all attendees at these respective events."

