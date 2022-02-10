 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s true intentions behind Camilla plea: report

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Experts have just broken down the real intentions Queen Elizabeth had when she decided to announce her personal plans for Duchess Camilla’s future role.

A source close to People magazine made this revelation during their interview.

According to the source the Queen almost “tailor-made” her statement to coincide with the Jubilee because it wasn’t possible to “wait until Charles was actually King” considering the history.

The insider started it all off by admitting, "They couldn't wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself.”

Not only that, “Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing."

For those unversed, Queen consort is a traditional title that is reserved for the wife of the ruling monarch and is bestowed only after their spouse ascends to the throne.

The question of whether Camilla would be named Queen consort was one speculated upon for years now and its only now that the Palace has responded.

More From Entertainment:

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn makes rare comment about relationship

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn makes rare comment about relationship

Camilla responds to Queen's sincere wish about her Queen Consort title

Camilla responds to Queen's sincere wish about her Queen Consort title
Prince Charles would've given Prince Andrew key role 'if he were a good boy'

Prince Charles would've given Prince Andrew key role 'if he were a good boy'
Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See

Britain’s Princess Eugenie marks son’s first birthday with adorable post: See
Funk singer and fashion icon Betty Davis dies at 77

Funk singer and fashion icon Betty Davis dies at 77
Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla

Prince Harry seemingly defies Queen's decision, snubs Camilla
Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy

Task force for safety review kick starts after Astroworld tragedy
Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition

Queen leaves fans in shock as she breaks decades old tradition
Prince Charles 'clearly adores' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

Prince Charles 'clearly adores' daughter-in-law Kate Middleton

Watch: BTS’s Jin, RM & V interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious remarks

Watch: BTS’s Jin, RM & V interrupt each other's interviews with hilarious remarks
Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees

Adele celebrates her BRITs win, lauds fellow winners and nominees
Ireland Baldwin addresses ‘thoughtless’ comments in scathing clap back

Ireland Baldwin addresses ‘thoughtless’ comments in scathing clap back

Latest

view all