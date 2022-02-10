Queen Elizabeth’s true intentions behind Camilla plea: report

Experts have just broken down the real intentions Queen Elizabeth had when she decided to announce her personal plans for Duchess Camilla’s future role.



A source close to People magazine made this revelation during their interview.

According to the source the Queen almost “tailor-made” her statement to coincide with the Jubilee because it wasn’t possible to “wait until Charles was actually King” considering the history.

The insider started it all off by admitting, "They couldn't wait until Charles was actually King — it had to come from the Queen herself.”

Not only that, “Now was a good time because of the Jubilee — it was almost tailor-made for this timing."

For those unversed, Queen consort is a traditional title that is reserved for the wife of the ruling monarch and is bestowed only after their spouse ascends to the throne.

The question of whether Camilla would be named Queen consort was one speculated upon for years now and its only now that the Palace has responded.