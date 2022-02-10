 
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Camilla responds to Queen's sincere wish about her Queen Consort title

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Camilla has spoken out for the first time since the Queen expressed her "sincere wish" about Duchess of Cornwall, addressing how she feels about her new future title of Queen Consort.

Duchess of Cornwall broke the silence and spoke for the first time, saying she 'feels very honoured' by queen consort title.

The 95-year-old used her Platinum Jubilee message to shape the future of the monarchy, calling on the nation to support both Camilla as Queen and Charles as King.

The head of state said in the written message: "I would like to express my thanks to you all for your support. I remain eternally grateful for and humbled by, the loyalty and affection that you continue to give me."

Now, for the first time she responded to the Queen's big announcement at the community kitchen, and shared her true feelings about the move, saying she feels "very honoured" and "very touched" by the Queen’s message backing her as future Queen Consort.

During her visit, Camilla also spoke with volunteers, and refugees from West London Welcome charity, who were cooking a rice-based Iranian dish called Loobia Polo for visitors.

