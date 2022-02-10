 
Thursday Feb 10 2022
Virginia Giuffre up for cross-examination by Prince Andrew lawyers?

Thursday Feb 10, 2022

Prince Andrew’ accuser Virginia Giuffre is reportedly facing cross-examination by the royals’ legal team ahead of the trial date.

According to Metro UK, a source close to Ms Giuffre did reveal that she has not yet promised to any such line of questioning, however, Prince Andrew is still slated for a two-day long bout of questioning at a neutral location in London, before the trial.

At the same time, US Judge Lewis A Kaplan previously wrote to the Senior Master of the Queen’s Bench Division in the UK and asked for help in gathering evidence and as part of that, the judge wants Prince Andrew’s former assistant Robert Olney to also be quizzed right alongside him.

The assistant will reportedly be quizzed on topics like the Duke’s past communications with Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein and even the accuser Ms Giuffre.

