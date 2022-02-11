Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS

Adele won the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 BRIT awards but her winning speech was not well received by the netizens.



The BRIT awards change the usual categories of Best Male and female award categories and replaced them with the best gender-neutral artist of the year award.

After receiving the award, Don’t You Remember singer said in her acceptance speech, “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!”

“I am really proud of us, I really, really am,” added Adele.

However, several social media users were outraged after her speech made rounds on the internet.

One user wrote, “Please, no, ADELE can’t be a TERF" where the acronym TERF stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”