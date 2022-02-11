 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS
Adele under fire after ‘I love being woman’ speech during BRITS

Adele won the first gender-neutral artist of the year award at the 2022 BRIT awards but her winning speech was not well received by the netizens.

The BRIT awards change the usual categories of Best Male and female award categories and replaced them with the best gender-neutral artist of the year award.

After receiving the award, Don’t You Remember singer said in her acceptance speech, “I understand why the name of this award has changed but I really love being a woman and being a female artist. I do!”

“I am really proud of us, I really, really am,” added Adele.

However, several social media users were outraged after her speech made rounds on the internet.

One user wrote, “Please, no, ADELE can’t be a TERF" where the acronym TERF stands for “trans-exclusionary radical feminist.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral

Prince William’s photo with Dubai police car goes viral
Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram

Ashley Graham reveals names of twin baby boys, shows them off on Instagram
Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid

Piers Morgan shows concerns for Queen Elizabeth after Prince Charles diagnosed with Covid
Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade

Billie Eilish responds to Kanye West's Coachella threat after Travis Scott shade
Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral

Julia Fox lacks 'energy' to fully commit amid Kanye West social media spiral
David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham marriage 'was written in the stars' says astrologer
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch

Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift fresh, heartfelt track 'The Joker and the Queen' out now! Watch
‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix

‘Amelie’ director to make his new movie with Netflix
Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication

Kanye West lashes out at 'racist' netizen who advices rapper medication
Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'

Kim Kardashian says Sarah Jessica Parker is 'most stunning kindest human being'
Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott

Kanye West asks Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott
Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Subject of 'Queen' Camilla came up during Queen Elizabeth's meeting with Boris Johnson?

Latest

view all