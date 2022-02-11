Prince William aims to be 'modern' King to keep monarchy 'relevant'

Prince William has major plans to revolutionise and modernise monarchy when he becomes King.

Second in line to the throne, William believes that the monarch needs to move ahead with times in order to star relevant.

He made the comment while speaking to BBC on the Queen's 90th birthday.

Telling correspondent Nicholas Witchell if he would be a "modern monarch," the Duke of Cambridge said: "Well, I think the Royal Family has to modernise and develop as it goes along and it has to stay relevant.

"And that's the challenge for me, how do I make the Royal Family relevant in the next, 20 years time - or it could be 40 years time, or 60 years time - I have no idea when that is going to be.

"I certainly don't lie awake waiting or hoping for it - because sadly it means my family have moved on and I don't want that."

Meanwhile, William was in Dubai for his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his brief trip, he visited local school students to talk to them about their future and later joined the famous Dubai Expo.

