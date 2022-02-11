 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William aims to be 'modern' King to keep monarchy 'relevant'

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Prince William aims to be modern King to keep monarchy relevant
Prince William aims to be 'modern' King to keep monarchy 'relevant'

Prince William has major plans to revolutionise and modernise monarchy when he becomes King.

Second in line to the throne, William believes that the monarch needs to move ahead with times in order to star relevant.

He made the comment while speaking to BBC on the Queen's 90th birthday.

Telling correspondent Nicholas Witchell if he would be a "modern monarch," the Duke of Cambridge said: "Well, I think the Royal Family has to modernise and develop as it goes along and it has to stay relevant.

"And that's the challenge for me, how do I make the Royal Family relevant in the next, 20 years time - or it could be 40 years time, or 60 years time - I have no idea when that is going to be.

"I certainly don't lie awake waiting or hoping for it - because sadly it means my family have moved on and I don't want that."

Meanwhile, William was in Dubai for his first official visit to the United Arab Emirates. During his brief trip, he visited local school students to talk to them about their future and later joined the famous Dubai Expo.

More From Entertainment:

Jerry Harris, star of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’, pleads guilty in child porn case

Jerry Harris, star of Netflix’s ‘Cheer’, pleads guilty in child porn case
Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg vow to open doors for hip-hop on Super Bowl stage

Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg vow to open doors for hip-hop on Super Bowl stage
Kanye West's apology demand from Billie Eilish slammed by Astroworld victim’s family

Kanye West's apology demand from Billie Eilish slammed by Astroworld victim’s family

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Death on the Nile’ banned in Kuwait, Lebanon

Gal Gadot starrer ‘Death on the Nile’ banned in Kuwait, Lebanon
TikTok thinking about next steps, becoming more like a record label?

TikTok thinking about next steps, becoming more like a record label?
Prince Andrew masseuse details his 'creepy' comments on her love life, figure

Prince Andrew masseuse details his 'creepy' comments on her love life, figure
Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' hilarious reaction to Oscar nomination

Nicole Kidman reveals daughters' hilarious reaction to Oscar nomination
Robert Pattinson shows desire for 'The Batman' trilogy

Robert Pattinson shows desire for 'The Batman' trilogy
Queen being 'closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tests COVID positive

Queen being 'closely monitored’ after Prince Charles tests COVID positive
Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19 following bike accident

Simon Cowell tests positive for COVID-19 following bike accident
Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel

Shakira sets internet ablaze as she joins ‘That's Not My Name' trend, watch reel
Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian dropped phone in the Carribean to be with Pete Davidson

Latest

view all