Friday Feb 11 2022
Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum

Friday Feb 11, 2022

Tom Hanks' A Man Called Otto has reportedly been acquired by Sony for a record sum of money

Tom Hanks’ latest comedy, titled A Man Called Otto, has reportedly been acquired by Sony Pictures for a stunning sum of $60 million in what is being called the most-expensive sale at the virtual European Film Market, confirmed Deadline.

According to the outlet, the sale surpasses Netflix’s acquisition of The Pale Blue Eye for $55 million last year, making it the largest deal ever cut at the EFM.

Sony now owns the worldwide rights to the Marc Forster directorial, which will be released in theatres.

Expressing joy at the acquisition, Tom Rothman, CEO of Sony Pictures’ Motion Picture Group, shared, “What an amazing all-star constellation of talent: Tom Hanks in an iconic role and an exceptional director in Mark Forster.”

“Outstanding producers in Rita Wilson, Gary Goetzman and Fredrik Wikström Nicastro; exquisite screenplay from David McGee; a worldwide best-selling book; and our long-time partner, SF Studios,” he added, saying that Sony had hit a ‘lottery’.

Production on A Man Called Otto scheduled to begin this month in Pittsburgh, with the finalised cast including Mariana Treviño, Rachel Keller and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. 

