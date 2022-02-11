 
entertainment
Friday Feb 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen told Prince Harry, Prince William she won't 'tolerate' divorce

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 11, 2022

File Footage 


The Queen had reportedly warned Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not tolerate any prospect of a divorce long before the two brothers even married.

According to Sunday Express, the monarch was fed up after the royal family was hit with multiple divorces and felt that “enough is enough”.

A Buckingham Palace insider had revealed that since the Queen is the head of the church she opposed divorce due to her principles.

"The Queen is the head of the Church and so from a point of principle she is opposed to royal divorces," the insider said. 

"However, she has witnessed the divorces not just of her sister Princess Margaret, but also those of her three eldest children.

"She now feels, to put it bluntly, that enough is enough.

"She does not want to name names, but she is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign."

More From Entertainment:

Robert Pattinson recalls almost getting fired from ‘Twilight’: ‘I wanted to make it arty”

Robert Pattinson recalls almost getting fired from ‘Twilight’: ‘I wanted to make it arty”
Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments

Jennifer Aniston turns 53, a look at the diva’s best style moments
Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing

Dave Chappelle slams media reports accusing him of killing affordable housing
How to be a TikTok music megastar

How to be a TikTok music megastar
Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’

Life inside Kylie Jenner’s life as newborn mom unveiled: ‘Stormi’s excited!’
Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer

Britney Spears recalls family’s abusive practices, thought she had cancer
Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator

Doctor Strange 2 cameo leaks are not fake, confirms 'Deadpool' creator
Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid

Duchess Camilla continues her royal duties as Prince Charles gets Covid
Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance

Prince Harry dubbed 'grand-master chess player' for 'calculative' appearance
Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum

Sony acquires Tom Hanks starrer ‘A Man Called Otto’ for THIS whopping sum
Berlin Film Festival opens with strict COVID-19 restrictions

Berlin Film Festival opens with strict COVID-19 restrictions
From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in ‘Uncharted’

From Spider-Man to Nathan Drake: Tom Holland on the hunt in ‘Uncharted’

Latest

view all