Queen told Prince Harry, Prince William she won't 'tolerate' divorce

The Queen had reportedly warned Prince William and Prince Harry that she will not tolerate any prospect of a divorce long before the two brothers even married.

According to Sunday Express, the monarch was fed up after the royal family was hit with multiple divorces and felt that “enough is enough”.

A Buckingham Palace insider had revealed that since the Queen is the head of the church she opposed divorce due to her principles.

"The Queen is the head of the Church and so from a point of principle she is opposed to royal divorces," the insider said.

"However, she has witnessed the divorces not just of her sister Princess Margaret, but also those of her three eldest children.

"She now feels, to put it bluntly, that enough is enough.

"She does not want to name names, but she is adamant that there are going to be no further royal divorces during her reign."