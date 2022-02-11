Arnold Schwarzenegger expresses excitement over becoming a grandpa ‘all over again’

Hollywood actor Arnold Schwarzenegger highlights the excitement he feels over the thought of getting to become granddad all over again.

The wrestler turned actor weighed in on it all while speaking to Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The 74-year-old star started off his adorable admission by saying, “It's on the way, and I'll tell you one thing, that it is the easiest thing to be a grandfather. Why do you say that?”

“Because they come over to the house, you play with Lyla for around an hour or two, put her on the horse, put her with the dog. I play with the dog. And after two hours, they leave.”

Before concluding Schwarzenegger even gushed over the love he has for Katherine “He's a fantastic guy. A great son-in-law. I love my daughter Katherine is so wonderful and I'm so proud of her. They're great. When they come over the whole house lights up. And the animals are there.”