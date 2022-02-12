Sharmila Farooqui refuses to end feud with Nadia Khan unless she apologises

Sharmila says "I am not going to end the dispute unless she apologises."



KARACHI: PPP leader Sharmila Farooqi has categorically refused to end her feud with morning show host Nadia Khan "unless she asks for an apology."



Last month, Nadia Khan posted a video of Sharmila's mother, in which she could be seen "mocking" her makeup and dressing.

The video angered the PPP leader and she called out the morning show host for her unacceptable behaviour with her mother.

Speaking on this matter in Geo News programme Jahsn-e-Cricket, Sharmila Farooqi said: "I can end the matter with Nadia Khan, if she asks for an apology, therefore I am not going to end the dispute unless she apologises."

Sharmila further added that she asked Nadia to remove her mother’s video, upon which she replied, “don’t bother me.”



It is pertinent to mention here that last month Sharmila Farooqui had sent Nadia Khan a legal notice for disrespecting her mother by allegedly mocking her appearance.



On the other hand, within 24 hours of the defamation suit, Nadia Khan got back to Sharmila with a legal notice of her own.

"My Lawyers are sending a legal notice to Sharmila, suing her for Rs500 million for defamation and insulting a woman," Nadia wrote on Instagram.