Saturday Feb 12 2022
Shah Rukh Khan kids Aryan, Suhana attend IPL auction briefing for father

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan's kids, Aryan and Suhana. are filling in for their father ahead of this year's Indian Premier League.

IPL auction 2022, which is scheduled for Saturday, had a briefing session a day before where all team owners were requested to join.

While Kolata Knight Rider's Shah Rukh Khan was in absence, his presence was filled by eldest son Aryan and daughter Suhana. 

The kids decked up in casual attire and masks as they attended the event for KKR. The outing comes Aryan's first appearance in the limelight after his jail release in 2021.

Take a look:


