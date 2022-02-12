 
Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'

Adele is looking forward to be a little ‘less private’ after calling off her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency as she recently spilled the beans on going out more.

During her recent appearance on The Graham Norton, the Hello hit-maker was quizzed whether she will disappear for a few years this time too as she does post every new album.

The 30 singer said, “I definitely will but I am trying to make a conscious effort to stop being so anal with my privacy.”

“I'm trying not to be two completely different versions of myself. It is exhausting switching on and off,” she started explaining. 

“For example I try and go out for dinner a bit more now which I know sounds pathetic, but like what's the worst that could happen! Nothing!”

The 33-year-old singer expressed that this time it will only be a break from her music but she won’t going into a hiding. 

“I will be disappearing in terms of my music, but you might see a glimpse of me now and then and I won't be in complete hiding,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning singer hit a night club in London a few hours after wrapping up the talk show and revealing her new resolution. Her surprise arrival at the venue is creating a massive buzz among netizens. 

