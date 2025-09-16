'Ransom Canyon' star Josh Duhamel shares tidbits about toddler son's tantrums

'Ransom Canyon' star Josh Duhamel shares insight into raising toddler

Josh Duhamel has no problem with toddler tantrums.

Josh, who’s dad to son Shepherd Lawrence, 20 months, with wife Audra Mari, 31, and son Axl Jack, 12, with ex-wife Fergie, noted that his youngest is already in the phase of tantrums.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his movie London Calling, the actor revealed that Shepherd is already in the tantrum throwing age.

“Oh, he's already there. Yeah, he is. He is fully there. But I love it. I love every step along the way,” the actor gushed.

The Safe Haven star added, “He's all about cars. He watches his older brother play soccer and basketball, so watching them sort of obsess about those two things. But that's just a stage. They go through different stages.”

When asked if Axl has the acting bug, he replied, “Nah, [he's] all about soccer right now.”

The Ransom Canyon actor noted that Shepherd seems to have taken after his maternal grandfather.

"My wife's father is a big car guy and a collector of cars, and I think that Shepherd is very much like his grandfather," he said.

"He just loves cars ... and all he wants to do is get up in the seat and just pretend like he's driving. Even if it's a little tricycle, he wants to get in there and pretend," Josh Duhamel added.