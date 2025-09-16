Gwyneth Paltrow's planning a major career move to Hailey Bieber

Gwyneth Paltrow busies herself in a major financial move

Reports suggest Gwyneth Paltrow is working to find buyers for her lifestyle brand Goop.

News about this has been brought to light by a well placed insider.

The source in question, spoke to RadarOnline regarding this and explained that the reasons relate to Hailey Bieber and Reese Witherspoon’s payouts in their respective companies.

For those unversed, Bieber’s brand Rhode was sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1 billion, and back in 2021 Witherspoon got $900 million for Hello Sunshine, her company.

According to the source, while “Gwyneth isn't a billionaire, but her stake in Goop is worth hundreds of millions of dollars.”

Hence, “Even with CAA [Creative Artists Agency] helping her hunt for buyers, Gwyneth would like a deal that's at least comparable to the $900 million Reese got.”

However, “she'd rather hang onto control than settle for a bargain-basement purchase price.”

Even though her candle that “smells like my v*****” is ‘risky’. Because “there's a version of this whole situation where Gwyneth goes down with the ship”.

And when it comes to the possible payout “Gwyneth's pride means she's not going to accept a lowball offer, or anything that can be perceived in the press that way,” the source concluded by saying.