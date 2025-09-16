Cher panics as son Elijah Blue prepares to 'reveal embarrassing details'

Cher's son Elijah Blue prepares to drop devastating post-rehab surprise

Cher is in the middle of new turmoil as her son Elijah Blue is seemingly preparing a scathing tell-all.

Radar Online reported that Elijah, freshly out of rehab after a horrific drug spiral, is living at a luxury hotel in California to cash in most of his time for a tell-all, which has caused Cher concern.

On August 6, the 48-year-old American musician was also seen leaving the famed Chateau Marmont on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood.

He had gone back there after being hospitalized in June of this year for a suspected drug overdose and looked unkempt, smoked a cigarette, and held a cane.

The insider told the outlet, "Elijah's looking disheveled and strung out again – and burning through his trust fund money like there's no tomorrow.”

"He's living at one of the most expensive hotels in Los Angeles, where rooms start at around $700 a night, and his financial circumstances must be dawning on him by now,” the source added.

"Word's gotten back to Cher that he's talking quite seriously about cashing in with a tell-all book, and that would be a disaster for her,” the insider confided.

Elijah had stopped speaking to his mother after she tried to take legal control of his personal and financial matters by applying for conservatorship in December 2023 but ended up stepping back from the case in September 2024.

"He could reveal embarrassing details about his mom from his childhood – and get handsomely paid for doing it,” the source said.