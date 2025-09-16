Jessica Chastain reveals real reason for getting political degree

Jessica Chastain says reason for getting political degree is unique

Jessica Chastain has gone back to school, but not for the same reasons as others in her class.

During a recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jessica explained her decision to get a Master's degree in public administration from Harvard.

"There’s people from all over the world in this program. And you know a lot of... There’s a lot of future politicians. There’s a lot of politicians from their countries there right now. I’m not there to be a politician. I’m there to fight politicians," the Zero Dark Thirty star admitted.

Host Seth Meyers responded, "Yeah? That’s a very good thing to do."

The actress went to The Juilliard School to learn acting and got an honorary doctorate in 2024 from the school.

"I’m the first person in my family to go to college. And for so much of my life I thought, you know, it’s the cycle of your family. I thought I wasn’t very smart, and I didn’t think school was for me," she said. "And I just love it."

Meyers then asked how her classmates reacted to having an "Oscar winner in class."

Jessica said no one has "made a big deal out of it."

"I mean the very first day there [were] some selfies and stuff. It was sweet but no one kind of said anything," she said.

"There were some fun moments," Jessica Chastain continued. "I was in a [quantitative methods] class and my partner, she’s so sweet. She was from India. We were talking, and it was like the second week of school. And she said, 'I’ve been told you’re an actress. I know you’re a very important actress.' I was like, 'Well thanks.'"