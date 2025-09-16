Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley's 'appealing' adoption plan exposed

Billy Ray Cyrus, Elizabeth Hurley to take big step in their relationship

Billy Ray Cyrus and Elizabeth Hurley are said to be planning to tie the knot and expand their family by adopting.

An insider told Radar Online that Billy and Elizabeth are not only looking forward to getting married but they are also considering adopting a child to make a completely new family.

For the unversed, the 64-year-old singer-songwriter and actor is already a father to sons 33-year-old Christopher and 31-year-old Braison, whom he welcomed with ex-partner Kristin Luckey. While he shares his daughters, 32-year-old Miley and 25-year-old Noah, with ex-wife Tish Cyrus and is also a stepdad to her daughter, 38-year-old Brandi, and son, 36-year-old Trace.

On the other hand, the 60-year-old actress and model welcomed her 23-year-old son, Damian Hurley, with late ex-partner Steve Bing.

The insider told the outlet, “Billy Ray's already adopted two of his children, so it's something he fully embraces, and Liz has spoken openly about how beautiful and important adoption is.”

"Now that they're talking seriously about marriage, this is naturally part of the conversation too. They both have grown kids, but that doesn't mean they're done parenting,” they added.

"Liz is incredibly nurturing and would love to give a child in need a loving home. Her son Damian is her best friend and is with her a lot, but he has his own life now and she does miss being 'mommy,'" the source stated.

Also, Billy's strained relationship with some of his children after his divorce from Tish in 2023 has traumatized him and he's carrying the baggage of his unresolved family feud.

"So, the idea of starting fresh together with a new chapter, including possibly raising a child, is very appealing for him and for Liz too," the insider claimed.