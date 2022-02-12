 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, back to business
Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'

Hollywood star Blake Lively has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, who has received two ACM Awards nominations for her directorial work in Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video, walked the red carpet of The Music Man opening with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she was dressed in a deep purple pantsuit from Sergio Hudson’s collection. The high-waist pants and a matching satin shirt with a plunging neckline complimented the star’s perfectly maintained figure.

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, back to business

Adding a touch of perfection, the Shallows actress paired a matching purple blazer to her monotone outfit as she walked the red carpet event.

The mother-of-three opted for glittery purple pumps and added glam to her look with emerald and purple jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and Brent Neale.

Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Lively captioned, "Back to business."

Take a look.

Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, back to business


More From Entertainment:

Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal

Prince Charles asks Andrew not to 'look happy' in public amid sex scandal
Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns

Queen Elizabeth returns to work next week amid fresh health concerns
Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet

Queen already met Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert

Meghan Markle stands chance to 'heal' Britain if she follows Camilla Parker, says expert
Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

Kanye West’s new song 'City of Gods' takes a dig at Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson
Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory

Cillian Murphy declares 'Peaky Blinders' final season is tribute to Helen McCrory
Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival

Horror legend Argento, 81, brings gory swan song to Berlin Film Festival
Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'

Adele switches to ‘less private’ mode: 'What's the worst that could happen!'
Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’

Drew Barrymore takes her love for dogs on Instagram, 'happiness is having a puppy’
Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu

Prince Charles' loving pet name for Camilla is in Urdu
Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer

Chris Pratt is 'speechless' as he shares 'Jurassic World Dominion' trailer
Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

Reese Witherspoon pens loving birthday tribute for Jennifer Aniston

Latest

view all