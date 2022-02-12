Blake Lively serves drop-dead gorgeous look in purple pantsuit, 'back to business'

Hollywood star Blake Lively has just raised the temperature on the internet with her gorgeous new sartorial statement.

The Gossip Girl alum, 34, who has received two ACM Awards nominations for her directorial work in Taylor Swift's I Bet You Think About Me music video, walked the red carpet of The Music Man opening with husband Ryan Reynolds.

The actress grabbed massive limelight for her outfit as she was dressed in a deep purple pantsuit from Sergio Hudson’s collection. The high-waist pants and a matching satin shirt with a plunging neckline complimented the star’s perfectly maintained figure.

Adding a touch of perfection, the Shallows actress paired a matching purple blazer to her monotone outfit as she walked the red carpet event.

The mother-of-three opted for glittery purple pumps and added glam to her look with emerald and purple jewels by Lorraine Schwartz and Brent Neale.

Sharing her pictures on Instagram, Lively captioned, "Back to business."

Take a look.



