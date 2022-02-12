 
Zendaya's upcoming film 'Challengers' will add 'over $10m' to her fortune

Zendaya, who is garnering massive response for her stunning acting in season 2 of Euphoria, is already eyeing her next project as she got roped in an upcoming film Challengers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Puck revealed that the Spider-Man: No Way Home actor, who has reached on to new heights of her career, will be joining Mike Faist and Josh O’Connor.

The star is expected to earn over $10 million for the project.

The upcoming movie will revolve around the life of a tennis player, named Tashi (Zendaya) as she tries to convince her husband Art – a Grand Slam-champion, to take on lower level challenge as he loses his streak.

Meanwhile, Zendaya recently got her Madame Tussauds wax statue in London.

The wax figure, dressed up in pink suit, was unveiled in an Instagram post. “From cinema screens to tv screens, to buying a home in London, Zendaya is EVERYWHERE rn... and from Friday her figure will be at Madame Tussauds London too," they wrote in caption. 


