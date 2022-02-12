Larsa Pippen breaks down ‘traumatizing habits of ex Scottie Pippen

Larsa Pippen recently broke her silence over the ongoing feud she’s having with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

The Real Housewives star addressed the trauma she endured during her relationship with ex-husband Scottie Pippen in a new episode.

She started off by addressing the public row that has erupted following her attempts to her shared Miami home sold off and admitted, “I don’t even know what’s happening.”

She also added that she “was kind of trying to force him to sell” their property and thus Pippen demanded she send their daughter Sophia Pippen “back to L.A” in a bid to punish her for her actions.

“I was traumatized,” Larsa went on to say. “If he doesn’t get his way, he punishes me. He’s like The Punisher.”

Later on in a confessional, the reality TV star also noted that her ex-husband has a history of “controlling the narrative” and “This is like his last piece of control that he’s got over me and the kids,” and “he’s only punishing me because I’m making him sell the house.”

In the same confessional later in the day, she also unveiled her husband’s intentions behind ‘seeming happy’ and admitted that he is “pushing all the buttons to let me know that he’s still in charge and because I’m doing whatever makes me happy.”

“So dating someone younger makes me happy? I’m doing it! Which leads me to believe that it’s a jealousy problem. That jealousy is the underlying issue.”