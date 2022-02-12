Queen’s intervention renders Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘irrelevant’

Experts speculate upon whether Queen Elizabeth’s intervention was a pre-meditated shield against any complications Prince Harry’s memoir may bring.



MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin made this revelation during his candid interview with the editor of the Daily Mail Diary, Richard Eden.

The host wondered whether the Queen’s intervention was a pre-meditated move to ward off possible complications of the memoir and Mr Eden responded by admitting, "Yes, any resistance to Camilla becoming queen has dissipated thanks to this announcement. Most people think if it's good enough to the Queen, it's good enough to me.”

"Now with Harry, it doesn’t really matter. In the book, there will be revelations, it’s all going to be about his feelings about his parent's marriage and how that affected him, and it is going to drag it all up again.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, "But I think this announcement by the Queen means that it is kind of by the by, it won’t have any great impact."