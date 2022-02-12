 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen’s intervention renders Prince Harry’s explosive memoir ‘irrelevant’

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 12, 2022

Experts speculate upon whether Queen Elizabeth’s intervention was a pre-meditated shield against any complications Prince Harry’s memoir may bring.

MailPlus' Palace Confidential host Jo Elvin made this revelation during his candid interview with the editor of the Daily Mail Diary, Richard Eden.

The host wondered whether the Queen’s intervention was a pre-meditated move to ward off possible complications of the memoir and Mr Eden responded by admitting, "Yes, any resistance to Camilla becoming queen has dissipated thanks to this announcement. Most people think if it's good enough to the Queen, it's good enough to me.”

"Now with Harry, it doesn’t really matter. In the book, there will be revelations, it’s all going to be about his feelings about his parent's marriage and how that affected him, and it is going to drag it all up again.”

Before concluding Mr Eden also added, "But I think this announcement by the Queen means that it is kind of by the by, it won’t have any great impact."

More From Entertainment:

Queen's Covid scare shows 'glaring issue'

Queen's Covid scare shows 'glaring issue'

Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement

Prince Harry surprised by Queen's Camilla announcement
Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs

Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs
Prince Harry ditched ‘royal pressures’ for ‘California’ sun: report

Prince Harry ditched ‘royal pressures’ for ‘California’ sun: report
Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report

Camilla felt paralysed with a fear that ‘no one would support her’: report
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘redefining ‘Sussex brand after royal snub
Wells Fargo offers to release bill payments amid ongoing suit over her ‘sanity’

Wells Fargo offers to release bill payments amid ongoing suit over her ‘sanity’
Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source

Alex Rodrigez feels Jennifer Lopez ‘is starting to miss what they had’: source
Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children

Georgina Rodriguez puts on stylish display as she comes to support Cristiano Ronaldo with children
Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund’s DUI arrest

Emma Roberts relying on aunt Julia Roberts for Garrett Hedlund’s DUI arrest
Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency

Adele highlights real reason she delayed Vegas Residency
Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Prince William shares highlights from his UAE visit: Watch

Latest

view all