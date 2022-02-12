Kanye West enjoys company of Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones at screening of Jeen-Yuhs

American rapper Kanye West attended the screening of his documentary Jeen-Yuhs with estranged wife Kim Kardashian's lookalike Chaney Jones on Friday in Los Angeles.

The 44-year-old Grammy-winning musician did not let his heart feel about Kim's absence at his event as he attended the star-studded screening of his highly-anticipated Netflix documentary with his newest love interest, Chaney Jones.

Kim Kardashian's doppelgänger looked stunning in a skintight grey bodysuit to the screening of her new boyfriend's documentary.

The 24-year-old influencer stole the spotlight with with her uncanny resemblance to her man's estranged wife. She was seen supporting the rapper just days after sparking romance rumours.



While, Kanye - who is now officially known as Ye - also looked dashing as he rocked a black leather jacket over a charcoal grey hoodie, matching pants and a pair of rain boots. The Gold Digger rapper mingled with guests, like DaBaby and Jason Lee during the big event in Hollywood at Mother Wolf.