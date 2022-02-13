 
Kid Cudi reacts to Kanye West's remarks about him

Kanye West on Saturday said Kid Kudi will not be on his album "Donda 2" because of his friendship with someone he doesn't like.

Kanye's fans think he was referring to Pete Davidson, the SNL comedian Pete Davidson who is dating his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

"Just so everyone knows Cudi will not be on DONDA because he's friends with you know who. We all speak in Billie language now," he wrote on Instagram said.

Reacting to his remarks, rapper Kid Cudi wrote in Kanye's comments section, "Too bad I don't wanna be on ur album u..... dinosaur. hahah. everyone knows ive been the best thing about ur albums since I met u. ima pray for u brother."

Kid Cudi reacts to Kanye Wests remarks about him

Cudi seems to have deleted his remarks but readers can see the screenshot of his comments in the picture above.

