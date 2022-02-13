 
entertainment
Kate Middleton shares sneak peek as she appears on 'CBeebies Bedtime Stories'

Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton shared a sneak peek as she reads 'The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark' on popular kids TV show CBeebies Bedtime Stories.

The Duchess turned to Instagram and shared her stunning photo and a video clip from the children’s show as the royal gets ready to make her TV debut with a special episode of CBeebies Bedtime Stories on BBC.

Kate Middleton shared the post with caption, “Reading ‘The Owl Who Was Afraid of the Dark’ by Jill Tomlinson for #CBeebiesBedtimeStories to mark Children’s Mental Health Week.”

She further said, “Swipe for a sneak peak.”

The full episode of the show will be aired tonight.

It is reported that Kate Middleton has enjoyed reading the full-length version of the book, which was published in 1948.

She has also shared it with her own children.

