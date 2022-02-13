Rihanna dishes on struggles in hiding her pregnancy from friends: 'It was hard' 

 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Rihanna recently recalled the struggles amidst hiding her pregnancy from friends due to her eating habits.

During her conversation with E!, the Diamonds singer admitted that it was challenging to not let her friends find out that she was expecting her first child with beau A$AP Rocky.

“It was harder for me to keep it from my posse because they're around me, they know my habits,” shared the Don’t Stop The Music singer.

"They're like, 'You don't want something to drink? You're not smoking?' And I'm eating all the things I'm not used to eating,” she explained.

“They know I hate sweets and I'm all of a sudden asking for cookies and doughnuts."

RiRi expressed: "But finally, I just had to let it all out, and they were all shocked, of course, as the world was shocked as well."

In January, the couple announced that their baby is on-the-way by unveiling the gorgeous pictures of them taking stroll on New York streets as the Umbrella hit-maker showed off her blossoming baby bump.

