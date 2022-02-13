Astroworld security chief hints at ‘conflict of interest’ in Travis Scott concert tragedy

The safety and risk director that has been hired to perform an independent investigation into the deadly aftermath of the Travis Scott tragedy has announced that there may have been a possible ‘conflict of interest’ among a staff member before the deaths occurred.

B3 Risk Solutions’ co-founder and live entertainment risk management head, Seyth Boardman has worked with notable music festivals, including the Rolling Loud festival in Miama and believes there was a conflict of interest, as well as “split of loyalties” among a staff member.

While explaining he dubbed the situation akin to a master-servant relationship and explained that in cases like this, workers “can’t be loyal to two masters.”

According to Rolling Stone, he was also quoted saying, “Managers at CSC get a base salary and get bonuses based on financial productivity for their region.”

“[Earnings] at CSC are contingent on getting good financial terms at events. When you’re having to make a decision and go back to Live Nation and say what CSC can or can’t do, if you don’t know which hat you’re wearing, that’s where the problem is.”

“The primary thing that goes wrong in this scenario is that you can’t be loyal to two masters,” he went on to admit.

The co-founder even went as far as to admit, “I wouldn’t hire someone [in that scenario]; the optics are terrible.” Especially “If I’m doing a festival and I’ve created a security plan and I want my plan to be as good as it could be, I’d want someone to look at it with a clear set of eyes who can identify things I may have overlooked.”

But in cases such as this, “Your loyalties are split because you want to take care of the guy who’s paying you on both ends.”

At the end of the day, “You want someone without allegiances. In every industry, people make friends and that shouldn’t exclude someone from getting work.”

“But even if they aren’t at the company anymore, what’s their relationship? Did they have a bad relationship so now he wants to nitpick? Is he too friendly and will let things slide?”