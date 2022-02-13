Justin and Hailey Bieber look downcast as they attend Drake's concert after shooting tragedy

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber and his model wife Hailey Bieber attended star-studded Drake pre-Super Bowl concert in first joint public outing since shooting left four people injured outside singer's after party.

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey looked somber as they attended Drake's West Hollywood concert on Saturday evening, less than 24 hours after a shooting took place outside the pop star's post Super Bowl performance after party.



The 27-year-old music icon cut a casual figure in a hoodie and joggers as he strolled alongside his wife, marking their first joint outing since the shock incident.

Supermodel Hailey Bieber looked simply amazing in a black velvet ensemble as she walked into the concert with her husband.



Justina and Hailey joined a host of stars including Cardi B, Nicole Scherzinger, Olivia Culpo and Lais Ribeiro at the Homecoming Weekend event by Drake.