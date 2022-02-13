 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 13 2022
Prince Harry’s memoir to ‘shake monarchy to its core’: report

Sunday Feb 13, 2022

A close pal of Prince Harry believes that his upcoming memoir possesses the power to “shake the monarchy down to its very core.”

Prince Harry’s closest pals made this admission while speaking to The Mirror and began by admitting, “Although tensions have eased between the two of them over the years, it was more for a show of unity than a close relationship.”

"There were big problems at the start but as Harry and his brother William aged and matured, things got better and they can now co-exist as adults. They were never close with her and they still aren’t."

Before concluding he also added how, "Just wait for the book to come out because that will shake the monarchy to the core."


