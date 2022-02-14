 
Monday Feb 14 2022
'Queen Elizabeth knows all about Prince Charles' coronation'

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Queen Elizabeth knows all about the changes for his son Prince Charles' coronation, said senior royal expert and biographer Angela Levin.

Taking to social media she said, "Does the Queen know all about the changes for Prince Charles' coronation.   Surely it's unkind to bring it out now."

Angela's remarks came days after Queen Elizabeth said Duchess Camilla would be the Queen consort when her son becomes the king.

Ever since the Queen made the announcement, the British media is discussing the changes that are likely to take place ahead of Charles coronation.

The media has also discussed the impacts of Charles' accession to the throne.


