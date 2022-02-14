'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways

Matt LeBlanc, known for starring in famed American sitcom FRIENDS, has reportedly parted ways with his girlfriend Aurora Mulligan after going out for six years.

According to Daily Mail, the former couple ended their relationship in 2020, years before it was publicly announced.

The 54-year-old actor and Mulligan started dating each other after they worked together on the television program Top Gear.

The outlet has revealed that an insider confirmed that they both kept their break-up low key without letting it land in limelight. The source said, “They haven't been together in over a year.”

“Matt and Aurora’s relationship has run its course. It’s all over. It’s a huge shame and Matt has taken the news particularly hard, as anyone would.,” another source spilled the beans to The Sun.

“He and Aurora fell for each on Top Gear and although there was a pretty big age gap they were a really great match,” the insider continued revealing.

“But when he announced he was leaving Top Gear and took on other work, it was hard for them. He’s mainly based out of LA and was travelling a lot while Aurora was working in the UK,” it added.

The pair first ignited romance rumours in May 2016 when they hit Hickstead Derby in West Sussex. They also arrived at the New York film festival 2017 red carpet.

They went public with their relationship with a loved-up appearance at UK launch of the 25th installment of the well-known show in 2018.