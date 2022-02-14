 
entertainment
Monday Feb 14 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 14, 2022

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures
Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

Singer Rihanna has raised the temperature on the internet with her latest photos in a bright red ensemble.

The singing sensation and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky were spotted together at Rihanna's Savage X Fenty store in Los Angeles and since then the fans just can't stop gushing over their looks.

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

For the night out, Rihanna opted a bright red robe from her own brand to surprise the shoppers and styled it with matching heels. The Love on the Brain singer covered her growing baby bulge and utilized the hood of the robe to cover her hair, which was kept in a sleek ponytail.

Rihanna stuns in vibrant red robe as she poses with A$AP Rocky : See Pictures

Meanwhile, Rocky wore a gray suit adorned with sparkles, which he paired with a white dress shirt and a black tie underneath. The Praise the Lord artist also rocked red and silver sneakers, which went well with Rihanna's look.

Together, the couple posed in front of mannequins from Rihanna's Savage X Fenty's new Valentine's Day collection.

Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky is winning the hearts of fans with her killer looks since they demanded the star to share more about her upcoming baby.

More From Entertainment:

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75

Famed Ghostbusters director Ivan Reitman dies at 75
Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham

Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham
Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death

Sinead O’ Conner bids farewell to music after son Shane's death
'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways

'FRIENDS' star Matt LeBlanc and his girlfriend of six years part ways
Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US

Princess Eugenie first royal to meet Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in US
Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon

Dwayne Johnson pumps up fans for twin Superbowl, Olympics marathon
BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances

BTS’ J-Hope gushes ‘with love’ over iconic 2022 Superbowl half-time performances
Coodie Simmons ‘disappointed’ over Kanye West’s documentary editing row

Coodie Simmons ‘disappointed’ over Kanye West’s documentary editing row
Nick Jonas congratulates Los Angeles Rams for defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl

Nick Jonas congratulates Los Angeles Rams for defeating Cincinnati in Super Bowl
Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre lead Super Bowl set that sees Eminem take knee

Snoop Dogg, Dr Dre lead Super Bowl set that sees Eminem take knee
Prince Harry spotted with Princess Eugenie as he attends his first Super Bowl

Prince Harry spotted with Princess Eugenie as he attends his first Super Bowl
Kanye West targets Machine Gun Kelly as he mocks Pete Davidson

Kanye West targets Machine Gun Kelly as he mocks Pete Davidson

Latest

view all