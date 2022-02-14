 
entertainment
Victoria Beckham shares ‘Valentine’s Day memories’ with David Beckham

British singer-songwriter and iconic fashion designer Victoria Beckham celebrated the Valentine’s Day by sharing 'memories' with husband David Beckham.

Taking to Instagram, Victoria posted a loved-up throwback photo with David from the days when they were dating with a romantic caption.

She wrote, “1998 in NYC! And still my Valentine 24 years later.”

Victoria Beckham also disclosed that the photo was taken on the day she found she is pregnant with her first baby Brooklyn Beckham.

The designer 47, said, “Taken on the day we found out I was pregnant with @brooklynbeckham! I love you @davidbeckham” followed by a heart emoji.

She also posted a loved-up photo from their honeymoon in the South of France and captioned it, “Valentine’s Day memories.”

David and Victoria met in 1997 and got married in July 1999.

