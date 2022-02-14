 
entertainment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle left scrambling as loss of ties ‘pulls rug from under’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s decision to cut the vast majority of their ties have reportedly come back to haunt them as the couple gets into scramble mode to ‘pull the rug from under’.

Marketing professor and specialist Cele Otnes has made this claim and left royal fans worried.

In her interview with Express UK regarding the issue, he began by saying, “Meghan and Harry had the rug pulled out from under them by Covid, with their attempt to try to build their brand here. Covid really yanked the headlines away.”

She even went on to reference how major world news is also getting in the way of their time in the spotlight.

The writer even went as far as to say, “Russia is yanking the headlines away. China is yanking headlines away.”

“In Britain, because the celebrations are happening there and they’re starting now for the big Jubilee, it’s more salient.”

During the course of her interview, the expert was also asked to comment upon Megxit and admitted, “I think their actions were perceived as individual, self-centred actions.”

Before concluding she also weighed in on the pros and cons of both lifestyles and admitted, "Meghan doesn't understand that the popularity that she could enjoy in that brand has everything to do with royalty and very little to do with Meghan - and very little to do with Harry.”

