Prince Andrew's accuser Virginia Roberts may produce crucial evidence in court

Prince Andrew's lawyer has asked Virginia Roberts to 'hand over' the original photograph of the pair together at Ghislaine Maxwell's London home.

The Duke of York's US attorney Andrew Brettler has reportedly made a bid to get hold of the notorious photo, allegedly showing a smiling Prince Andrew with his arm around Ms Robert's waist, and Maxwell standing behind the pair in a doorway of her London apartment.

Brettler, who's working for the Queen's second son, has reportedly arranged for a photographic expert to study the original if they can access it, according to the I newspaper.



The lawyer hopes the expert will cast doubt on the photograph's authenticity. Prince Andrew and his legal team are contesting a civil case in New York launched by Ms Giuffre last August, in which she alleges Andrew assaulted her three times.

Andrew has categorically denied the allegations since they were first made public.

Virginia Roberts has previously spoken of the photograph's whereabouts, saying that it could be in moving boxes at her in-laws' home in Sydney, Australia. It is currently unclear where it is.